Skater covers 6,000 km on golden quadrilateral for girl child education

For 37-year-old Rana Uppalapati, skating has been a passion since childhood. Having taken part in several competitions across the globe, he never imagined he would use his hobby to bring about societal change.

It was the instinct to bring a change in the status of girl child education that Rana, a business associate with Titan, decided to be a part of their ECHO (Educate to carry her onwards) campaign for girl child education and empowerment. To fulfill the mission of organising funding for 25,000 girl children, Rana set off on a "skating" spree. Covering 6,000 km ...