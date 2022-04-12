Skymet weather prediction 2022: Southwest monsoon to be 'normal' at 98%

Private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, on Tuesday said that the in 2022 is expected to be 'normal' at 98 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The forecast is with an error margin of plus/minus 5 per cent.

"The first half of the 2022 monsoon season is expected to fare better than the latter. Monsoon is likely to make a decent start during the onset month of June," said.

The LPA for the June to September (four month) monsoon season is around 881 millimeters. Rainfall between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered as 'normal'.

Releasing its first detailed official forecast of monsoon 2022, said that in terms of geographical risks, Rajasthan and Gujarat along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura of the northeast region were at risk of being rain deficient throughout the season.

Also, the state of Kerala and interior of northern Karnataka will witness scanty rains in the core monsoon months of July and August. But, the grain bowl of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, in North India, and rainfed areas of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will witness above normal rainfall in 2022.

In terms of probability, the weather agency said that 2022 has a 65 per cent chance of being normal, 25 per cent chance of being deficit and a 10 per cent chance of being 'above normal'. There is no chance of 2022 being a drought year.

"The last two monsoon seasons have been driven by back-to-back La Nina events. Earlier, La Nina had started shrinking sharply in winters, but its fallback has been stalled on account of the strengthening of trade winds. Though it has passed its peak, La Nina cooling of the Pacific Ocean is likely to prevail till, short of the onset of . Therefore, the occurrence of El Nino, which normally corrupts the monsoon, is ruled out. However, pulsating behavior of the monsoon is expected to transpire abrupt and intense rains, interspersed by abnormally long dry spells,” Yogesh Patil, CEO, Skymet, said.

He said, Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral, albeit with a propensity of negative inclination closer to the threshold margins. Monsoon will have to ride over ENSO - neutral conditions, while battling resistance from IOD, especially during the second half of the season.

"This possibly can lead to extreme variability in the monthly rainfall distribution," Patil said.