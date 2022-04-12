Skymet weather prediction 2022: Southwest monsoon to be 'normal' at 98%

-
ALSO READ
Skymet says initial signs indicate monsoon 2022 could be 'normal'
Positive indications? 'Neutral' La Nina may bring normal monsoon this year
IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Preview: Faf's bowlers must answer tough questions
-
Private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, on Tuesday said that the Southwest Monsoon in 2022 is expected to be 'normal' at 98 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The forecast is with an error margin of plus/minus 5 per cent.
"The first half of the 2022 monsoon season is expected to fare better than the latter. Monsoon is likely to make a decent start during the onset month of June," Skymet said.
The LPA for the June to September (four month) monsoon season is around 881 millimeters. Rainfall between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered as 'normal'.
Releasing its first detailed official forecast of monsoon 2022, Skymet said that in terms of geographical risks, Rajasthan and Gujarat along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura of the northeast region were at risk of being rain deficient throughout the season.
Also, the state of Kerala and interior of northern Karnataka will witness scanty rains in the core monsoon months of July and August. But, the grain bowl of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, in North India, and rainfed areas of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will witness above normal rainfall in 2022.
In terms of probability, the weather agency said that Southwest Monsoon 2022 has a 65 per cent chance of being normal, 25 per cent chance of being deficit and a 10 per cent chance of being 'above normal'. There is no chance of 2022 being a drought year.
"The last two monsoon seasons have been driven by back-to-back La Nina events. Earlier, La Nina had started shrinking sharply in winters, but its fallback has been stalled on account of the strengthening of trade winds. Though it has passed its peak, La Nina cooling of the Pacific Ocean is likely to prevail till, short of the onset of southwest monsoon. Therefore, the occurrence of El Nino, which normally corrupts the monsoon, is ruled out. However, pulsating behavior of the monsoon is expected to transpire abrupt and intense rains, interspersed by abnormally long dry spells,” Yogesh Patil, CEO, Skymet, said.
He said, Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral, albeit with a propensity of negative inclination closer to the threshold margins. Monsoon will have to ride over ENSO - neutral conditions, while battling resistance from IOD, especially during the second half of the season.
"This possibly can lead to extreme variability in the monthly rainfall distribution," Patil said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU