Slowdown blues: Post-lockdown, consumer confidence remains low

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Lockdown 3.0: Check what is allowed in your area, and what is not
Covid-19: These states have extended lockdown while Centre weighs decision
India coronavirus dispatch: Is extending the lockdown a good idea?
Malls, restaurants to reopen as lockdown is extended till June 30
Covid-19 outbreak: Restrictions in containment zones during lockdown 3.0
-
A grim economic outlook amid an ever-growing spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has turned consumers jittery.
A latest survey, covering over 4,200 people across all key cities (from Metros to tier-III) by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), throws up data points that show shoppers would cut down expenditure post-lockdown, while many are unwilling to shop outside as safety and hygiene concerns take priority.
This, according to RAI, further strengthens the need to ramp up necessary safeguards to win back consumer confidence.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU