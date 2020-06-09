JUST IN
ICMR sero-survey: Initial reports hint at widespread Covid-19 infection
Slowdown blues: Post-lockdown, consumer confidence remains low

A grim economic outlook amid an ever-growing spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has turned consumers jittery

Arnab Dutta 

A latest survey, covering over 4,200 people across all key cities (from Metros to tier-III) by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), throws up data points that show shoppers would cut down expenditure post-lockdown

A latest survey, covering over 4,200 people across all key cities (from Metros to tier-III) by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), throws up data points that show shoppers would cut down expenditure post-lockdown, while many are unwilling to shop outside as safety and hygiene concerns take priority.

chart

This, according to RAI, further strengthens the need to ramp up necessary safeguards to win back consumer confidence.

chart
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 21:29 IST

