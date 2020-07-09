Covid-19 Factoid: Small D&NH, D&D are seeing a sudden spike in cases

The global confirmed case count is currently at 11.9 million, of which 6.94 million people have now recovered. The worldwide death toll stands at 547,621. Europe, of the earliest epicentres of the pandemic, is now steadily recovering, with only two European countries among the top 10 worst-affected states by the number of confirmed cases.

In India, there are now almost 750,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 456,830 patients have been recovered till now, while 20,642 people have lost their lives in the pandemic. Three states in India have more than 100,000 cases each, with Maharashtra having more than 200,000 reported cases.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1 Chile has the least share of active cases among top 10 most-affected countries

Among the worst affected countries in the world, Chile has the least number of active cases as a percentage of its total cases, at just 8.8 per cent. This is almost one-fourth the world average of 37.5 per cent. The US, which has the highest number of cases in the world, also has the highest active case percentage at over 50 per cent.





#2. A sudden surge in new cases witnessed in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu are witnessing a sudden spike in new cases. It registered over 100 cases in just 24 hours on July 8, its biggest-ever single-day spike. Throughout June, daily new cases have been well under 40 each day, even registering zero new cases a couple of times. The Union Territory’s total case count stands at 442 cases, of which 242 are currently active, besides one fatality.



#3. Russia now became the fourth nation to cross 700,000 cases

Russia is now the fourth country in the world to have more than 700,000 cases, following closely in the heels of India. However, in comparison to the three countries preceding Russia, the country has had the slowest pace to reach this grim milestone. Russia took 160 days, while the US had taken just 87 days in comparison.



