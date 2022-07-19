JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NCUI to undertake study to assess Covid's impact on cooperatives: Amit Shah

Centre has given nod to renaming 7 cities, towns in last five years: Govt
Business Standard

2 GoAir flights suffer engine trouble, both planes grounded: Regulator

A GoAir flight from Mumbai to Leh flight on Tuesday diverted to Delhi after fault in second engine, the DGCA said

Topics
DGCA | GoAir | Civil Aviation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

A GoAir flight from Mumbai to Leh was on Tuesday diverted to Delhi after a fault in its second engine, said the aviation regulator. Another GoAir flight Srinagar bound for Delhi turned back to Srinagar after a similar problem.

"Today GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng#2 EGT overlimit," said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA," it said.

This comes as the aviation regulator on Monday warned airlines about "increased engineering related occurrences".

After frequent reports of snags, DGCA conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation, the regulator said in a statement.

The DGCA mandated aircraft at base and transit stations to be released by only certifying staff holding AME (aircraft maintenance engineer) Category B1/B2 license.

It has demanded compliance from airlines by July 28.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.