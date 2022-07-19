2 GoAir flights suffer engine trouble, both planes grounded: Regulator

-
A GoAir flight from Mumbai to Leh was on Tuesday diverted to Delhi after a fault in its second engine, said the aviation regulator. Another GoAir flight Srinagar bound for Delhi turned back to Srinagar after a similar problem.
"Today GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight Go Air A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng#2 EGT overlimit," said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
"We are investigating and in the meanwhile, both these aircraft are being grounded and shall fly only when cleared by DGCA," it said.
This comes as the aviation regulator on Monday warned airlines about "increased engineering related occurrences".
After frequent reports of snags, DGCA conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation, the regulator said in a statement.
The DGCA mandated aircraft at base and transit stations to be released by only certifying staff holding AME (aircraft maintenance engineer) Category B1/B2 license.
It has demanded compliance from airlines by July 28.
