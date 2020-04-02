Social distancing not being strictly followed in Azadpur mandi: Trader

-
Some traders in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have expressed concern that social distancing norms are not being observed by a section of vendors at the place.
They said that small vendors can be seen sitting next to each other though there is a strict emphasis on maintaining social distancing.
"Many are not following social distancing norms. The situation is bad in the evening," said Parmanand, a wholesale trader at the Azadpur mandi.
He suggested that wholesale mandis should be closed for at least a week.
Asked about problems people might face if wholesale markets vegetable markets are closed, he said there will not be a problem as every house keeps a stock.
