Social distancing not being strictly followed in Azadpur mandi: Trader

Some traders in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have expressed concern that social distancing norms are not being observed by a section of vendors at the place.

They said that small vendors can be seen sitting next to each other though there is a strict emphasis on maintaining social distancing.

"Many are not following social distancing norms. The situation is bad in the evening," said Parmanand, a wholesale trader at the Azadpur mandi.

He suggested that wholesale mandis should be closed for at least a week.

Asked about problems people might face if wholesale markets vegetable markets are closed, he said there will not be a problem as every house keeps a stock.