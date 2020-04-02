JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India to become world leader in UPI payments volume in next 5 years: Report
Business Standard

Social distancing not being strictly followed in Azadpur mandi: Trader

Asked about problems people might face if wholesale markets vegetable markets are closed, he said there will not be a problem as every house keeps a stock.

ANI 

File photo
File photo

Some traders in Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have expressed concern that social distancing norms are not being observed by a section of vendors at the place.

They said that small vendors can be seen sitting next to each other though there is a strict emphasis on maintaining social distancing.

"Many are not following social distancing norms. The situation is bad in the evening," said Parmanand, a wholesale trader at the Azadpur mandi.

He suggested that wholesale mandis should be closed for at least a week.

Asked about problems people might face if wholesale markets vegetable markets are closed, he said there will not be a problem as every house keeps a stock.
First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU