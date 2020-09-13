Social media influencers have a new worry: Govt guidelines on endorsements

Social media influencers may have to research brands before endorsing them after the government issued draft guidelines against misleading advertisements: the latest challenge for a community battling marketing budget cuts and India’s ban on TikTok. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs this week issued draft guidelines on diligence to be done for endorsements.

The guidelines, issued by the ministry’s Central Consumer Protection Authority, said the guidelines would apply to all advertising and marketing communications regardless of form, format or medium. Endorsements must be ...