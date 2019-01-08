Solar power-run RO plants quench thirst for safe drinking water

At the tip of an unused railway line is the Bela Rail Wheel Factory, a landmark in the Saran district of Bihar. Deeper in the area, an auto rickshaw blares out, “Balu makhi ko bhagana hai, kala-azar mitana hai (Shoo away female sandfly, end kala-azar)”.

Spread of disease because of unclean surroundings and contaminated water and food is not uncommon in many rural areas of Bihar. Mahmadpur, a village only 34 km away from state capital Patna, where the auto rickshaw was carrying out an awareness campaign about the fly that carries the parasite of life-threatening kala-azar ...