Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general, dies at 91 after contracting Covid

Soli Sorabjee, a former and a legal luminary, died of Covid-19 in Delhi on Friday. He was 91.

Sorabjee, a senior lawyer and Padma Vibhushan recipient, was being treated at a private hospital, reported NDTV.com. Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He began his legal practice in 1953 in Bombay high court. In 1971, he was designated senior counsel of the Supreme Court. He became the of India first from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

"The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief," said Union Minister Smriti Irani about him on Twitter.