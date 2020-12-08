Some vaccines may get licensed in the next few weeks: Health secretary

One or more vaccines currently undergoing review for emergency use authorisation may get licenced in the next few weeks and depending upon the availability all three priority groups selected for vaccination could get vaccinated simultaneously, Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary told reporters on Tuesday. He also said that will start receiving additional supply of cold chain equipment including walk-in coolers, deep freezers, reefer trucks from December 10 onwards.

The vaccination drive, the largest of its kind, could go on for a year or more, Bhushan said. The three priority groups making up almost 300 million people, recommended by the national expert group on vaccine administration include healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above either 50 years of age or with comorbidities. “These groups are not sequential...every single Indian who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated,” Bhushan added.

More than half of the present number of auxiliary nurses and midwives will be deployed by the government for covid vaccinations, the said. There are nine vaccines currently under development in the country of which six are in clinical trial stages.

"Even after vaccination precaution must be taken...Final decision on license or market authorisation has to be taken by the regulator," Bhushan said.

Of the total 239,000 vaccinators - auxiliary nurses and midwives who provide vaccination under the universal immunisation programme -- 154,000 will be used for Covid vaccination. The rest will continue to ensure that the routine health services and immunisation programmes do not get interrupted. In all, thirteen types of vaccines are administered in the country to millions every year including those given to children and pregnant women.

Government has also identified additional requirements for cold chain storage in different and started procuring additional equipment. Currently the cold chain system consists of 85,634 equipment such as walk-in coolers, deep freezers, reefer trucks among others for storage of vaccines at about 28,947 cold chain points across the country.

The current cold chain infrastructure is capable of storing additional quantities of Covid-19 vaccine needed for the first 30 million which includes the total number of healthcare and front line workers identified for vaccination.

“Additional procurement for syringes, needles is on track along with technical training material. Detailed implementation plans are being finalized with State Governments in coming days,” Bhushan added.

The also plans to draw from the experiences with elections and universal immunisation programme while implementing the covid vaccination drive. “These are events where large-scale logistics management is done over a compressed timeline...You need to monitor all events as they happen on a real time basis and take supportive measures...Both these experiences have taught us these things,” Bhushan added.

The also shared the details of the Co-Vin - the digital platform for vaccine delivery which includes a mobile app where a person can register to receive the shot. It also includes an electronic vaccination certificate in form of a quick response code that would acknowledge vaccination. The digital platform will also keep a tab on the overall coverage, drop-outs, temperature loggers (for cold chain), sessions planned versus held. “It is voluntary exercise so there may be people who do not come for vaccination,” Bhushan said.

The government is putting in motion a multiple level coordination mechanism between the - led by the national vaccine administration committee, steering committee at state level and task forces set up at district and block level. A control room set up at the state level will work on a 24X7 basis once the vaccination exercise starts.