Sonchiriya: A tale of wronged dacoits minus the hackneyed Robin Hood spin

Hindi films set in the fabled Chambal valley are replete with legends of Robin Hood figures, and wronged dacoits and bandit queens baying for blood. In Sonchiriya, director Abhishek Chaubey said he wanted to flip the hackneyed theme to present the points of view of a gang of dacoits looking for redemption and dharma in a universe where their fate is already sealed.

The result is an uncommon and unwavering look at 70s Chambal and its caste-ridden and deeply patriarchal realities, unlike any seen in mainstream Bollywood movies thus far. Caste allegiance counts above everything ...