Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said.
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.
"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin.
