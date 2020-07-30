JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

55 advertisements on Covid-19 reported to AYUSH Ministry in May: ASCI

CBI books 4 Navy officers for siphoning off Rs 6.5 cr, carries out searches
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin

Topics
Sonia Gandhi | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
FILE PHOTO:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said.

She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.

"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 21:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU