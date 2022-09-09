Sonjoy Mohonty replaces Abinash Verma as new ISMA Director General

-
ALSO READ
Sugar output may fall; still there'll be 8 mt surplus for exports: ISMA
ISMA seeks 1 mt of additional sugar exports in 2021-22 season
Centre likely to allow 1.2 MT additional sugar exports this season
Sugar mills question export quota allotment; Centre says it's transparent
Not so sweet for UP sugar industry as giant Bajaj Hindusthan gets NPA tag
-
Sonjoy Mohonty has been appointed as new Director General of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the premier body of private sugar millers in the country, according to an official statement. He replaces Abinash Verma, who stepped down a few months back.
Mohonty has been a secretary general of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India. He has over 35 years of work experience in corporations across oil and gas, micro banking, healthcare, telecom and durables.
An MBA from IIM, Mohonty will assume office on September 15.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 18:33 IST