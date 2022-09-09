JUST IN
YES Bank to approve JC Flowers as buyer for $6-bn stressed loan portfolio
Business Standard

Sonjoy Mohonty replaces Abinash Verma as new ISMA Director General

35 years' experience in oil & gas, micro banking and other sectors; IIM alumnus to assume office on Sept 15

Topics
ISMA | Indian Sugar Mills Association | Abinash Verma

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

sugar
An MBA from IIM, Sonjoy Mohonty will assume office on September 15.

Sonjoy Mohonty has been appointed as new Director General of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the premier body of private sugar millers in the country, according to an official statement. He replaces Abinash Verma, who stepped down a few months back.

Mohonty has been a secretary general of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India. He has over 35 years of work experience in corporations across oil and gas, micro banking, healthcare, telecom and durables.

An MBA from IIM, Mohonty will assume office on September 15.
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 18:33 IST

