Sonjoy Mohonty replaces Abinash Verma as new ISMA Director General

Sonjoy Mohonty has been appointed as new Director General of (ISMA), the premier body of private sugar millers in the country, according to an official statement. He replaces Abinash Verma, who stepped down a few months back.

Mohonty has been a secretary general of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India. He has over 35 years of work experience in corporations across oil and gas, micro banking, healthcare, telecom and durables.

An MBA from IIM, Mohonty will assume office on September 15.