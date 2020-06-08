Sonu Sood meets Uddhav, vows to continue helping migrants hit by Covid-19

Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister hours after launched a scathing attack on the actor saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP". The meeting took place on late Sunday night at Matoshree.

Thackeray lauded Sood's initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers. This comes hours after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that there is a political director behind the work being done by Sonu Sood.

"We have to support all the people who are suffering and need us. I will continue until the last migrant has reached his own home. Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported and I want to thank everyone for that," Sood said after the meeting. He added, "Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families."



Raut had earlier said, "Sonu Sood is a good actor. There is a different director for movies. The work he has done is good but there is a possibility that there is a political director behind it." In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday, Raut questioned the sudden rise of "Mahatma" Sood on the social scene of Maharashtra during the lockdown.

Raut also referred to a "sting operation" against Sood ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying he had agreed to promote the BJP-led government at various platforms through his official social media accounts.



My journey with my migrant brothers & sisters has been the most special one. It's straight from the heart.Right from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari whenever anyone tried to reach me, I've put all my efforts to help them reunite with their families & will continue to do so. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

On being asked if there is any misunderstanding between him and the Shiv Sena, Sonu said, "There is no misunderstanding, everything is fine. Everyone is supporting us. Everyone wants to do good for the country and we are there for them."

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed for arranging hassle-free passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes from Mumbai. Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the coronavirus-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday expressed gratitude to the actor for sending back migrants who were stranded in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Rawat lauded the actor for his exemplary work for arranging the safe air travel for people, who were stuck in Mumbai and nearby areas, but could not return their home state on their own.