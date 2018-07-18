Will milk be available at railway stations across India? Decision soon

-
The Railways Ministry is considering a proposal to make milk available at railway stations across the country, a move that will encourage milk consumption and boost the growth of the dairy industry. .
Railways will soon take a call on the availability of milk at railway stations and discuss how milk consumption can be increased in the country. "We will take a decision in two to four days," PTI quoted Goyal as saying.
The idea to make milk available across railway stations was mooted by the Agriculture Ministry at the meeting. Amul proposed that stalls could be provided by the national transporter to dairy companies or cooperatives where they could sell their dairy products at the stations.
To increase milk consumption, the Centre is planning to introduce milk in the mid-day meal scheme. The central government will also provide a 10 per cent incentive on milk and milk products to boost export of dairy products. This is part of steps to ensure better returns to milk producers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Business Standard.
The Railway Minister's comments came against the backdrop of a protest by milk farmers that has impacted the supply of fresh milk in Maharashtra. Scores of milk tankers bound for major cities, including Mumbai, were blocked and emptied on roads. Farmers' associations, led by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) and Maharashtra Kisan Sabha (MKS), are demanding higher prices and subsidy of Rs 5 per litre milk.
