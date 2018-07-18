Will milk be available at railway stations across India? Decision soon

The Railways Ministry is considering a proposal to make milk available at across the country, a move that will encourage and boost the growth of the dairy industry. .

announced the decision on Tuesday after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, representatives of and food safety body to discuss issues and concerns of the dairy sector, news agency PTI reported.Railways will soon take a call on the and discuss how can be increased in the country. "We will take a decision in two to four days," PTI quoted Goyal as saying.

The idea to make milk available across was mooted by the Agriculture Ministry at the meeting. Amul proposed that stalls could be provided by the transporter to dairy companies or cooperatives where they could sell their at the stations.



ALSO READ: Milk farmers strike in Maharashtra intensifies as protesters return tankers

To increase milk consumption, the Centre is planning to introduce milk in the mid-day meal scheme. The central government will also provide a 10 per cent incentive on milk and milk products to boost export of This is part of steps to ensure better returns to milk producers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Business Standard

The Railway Minister's comments came against the backdrop of a protest by milk farmers that has impacted the supply of fresh milk in Maharashtra. Scores of milk tankers bound for major cities, including Mumbai, were blocked and emptied on roads. Farmers' associations, led by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) and Maharashtra Kisan Sabha (MKS), are demanding higher prices and subsidy of Rs 5 per litre milk.