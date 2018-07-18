JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bihar hasn't received Rs 3.44 bn of MGNREGA dues from Centre, says minister
Business Standard

Will milk be available at railway stations across India? Decision soon

Also, the Centre is planning to introduce milk in the mid-day meal scheme to increase milk consumption

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Milk, products, dairy
The Centre is planning to introduce milk in the mid-day meal scheme

The Railways Ministry is considering a proposal to make milk available at railway stations across the country, a move that will encourage milk consumption and boost the growth of the dairy industry. .

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced the decision on Tuesday after attending a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, representatives of Amul India and food safety body FSSAI to discuss issues and concerns of the dairy sector, news agency PTI reported.

Railways will soon take a call on the availability of milk at railway stations and discuss how milk consumption can be increased in the country. "We will take a decision in two to four days," PTI quoted Goyal as saying.

The idea to make milk available across railway stations was mooted by the Agriculture Ministry at the meeting. Amul proposed that stalls could be provided by the national transporter to dairy companies or cooperatives where they could sell their dairy products at the stations.


To increase milk consumption, the Centre is planning to introduce milk in the mid-day meal scheme. The central government will also provide a 10 per cent incentive on milk and milk products to boost export of dairy products. This is part of steps to ensure better returns to milk producers, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Business Standard.

The Railway Minister's comments came against the backdrop of a protest by milk farmers that has impacted the supply of fresh milk in Maharashtra. Scores of milk tankers bound for major cities, including Mumbai, were blocked and emptied on roads. Farmers' associations, led by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) and Maharashtra Kisan Sabha (MKS), are demanding higher prices and subsidy of Rs 5 per litre milk.

First Published: Wed, July 18 2018. 09:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements