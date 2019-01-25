JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Supreme Court agrees to examine validity of 10% quota for economically poor
Business Standard

South African President seals three-year strategic programme with PM Modi

Ramaphosa, who arrived in New Delhi early in the day, will be the guest of honour at the Republic Day parade

Subhayan Chakraborty 

Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and CII President Rakesh Bharti Mittal during the India-South Africa Business Forum meeting

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sealed a three-year strategic programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to boost cooperation in several areas. During his visit, Ramaphosa will be looking to secure greater Indian investments.

Chart

According to official statistics, more than 150 Indian companies have invested in the country, employing over 20,000 locals. The country is home to 1.2 million Indian-origin citizens.

Ramaphosa, who arrived in New Delhi early in the day, will be the guest of honour at the Republic Day parade on Saturday.

Chart
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 23:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements