South African President seals three-year strategic programme with PM Modi

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sealed a three-year strategic programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to boost cooperation in several areas. During his visit, Ramaphosa will be looking to secure greater Indian investments.
According to official statistics, more than 150 Indian companies have invested in the country, employing over 20,000 locals. The country is home to 1.2 million Indian-origin citizens.
Ramaphosa, who arrived in New Delhi early in the day, will be the guest of honour at the Republic Day parade on Saturday.
