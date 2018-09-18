South Indian, farmers, 8th pass: Here's what India's richest MLAs look like

The (ADR), a Delhi based think tank has come out with a report that indicates that the average income of India’s state legislators (Members of Legislative Assemblies or MLAs) is 17 times that of an average Indian in dollar terms. According to ADR, the average income of 3145 sitting across India analysed by it was Rs 2.5 million per annum. South Indian legislators were the richest in India with a per capita income of Rs 5.2 million – double the average for all legislators. Among the South Indian states, from Karnataka were the richest with an average annual income of Rs 11 million. ADR had analysed the income of 203 from Karnataka to derive their average annual income. By the look of it the poorest South came from Tamil Nadu with an average income of Rs 2.4 million closely followed by Kerala with an average annual income of Rs 2.5 million. The states that the poorest MLAs in the country came from Western India with an average annual income of less than a million rupees. Among individual states, the poorest MLAs came from the state of Chhattisgarh with an average income of almost half a million rupees. Jharkhand, which was carved along with Chhattisgarh in 2000 by the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had the second poorest MLAs with an average annual income of Rs 7,40,000.

West Bengal, which had been under Communist rule for decades, had the third poorest MLAs with an average income of Rs 7,60,000.