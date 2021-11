'Start identifying people who need booster doses': PHFI President to govt

As more countries try to find out if they have been exposed to the new Omicron variant, public health experts are trying to determine if the new variant with 32 mutations can replace the existing dominant Delta/Delta Plus strains and wreak more havoc. In India, the debate has been centred around giving booster shots to the vulnerable population.

K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India, believes India should start getting ready for administering booster doses to some sections of the population. In an exclusive interview with Ishaan Gera, he shares his views on the new ...