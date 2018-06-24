State Scan: Trinamool Congress gets a tribal jolt in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), while it pursues forming a front at the national level to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, has to first fight the saffron party on its own turf in West Bengal, where the BJP has put up an impressive showing in the tribal regions in the 2018 panchayat elections.

As a consequence of this, TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee removed three of her ministers from the Cabinet while lightening the portfolios of two others and vesting more powers with another two. Banerjee has said changes have been made to increase the three former ...