States remind PM Narendra Modi to honour spirit of cooperative federalism

At the fourth meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog, Opposition ruled states on Sunday urged the Centre to address agrarian distress and loss of revenue because of the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).

These states also urged the Centre to not penalize ‘performing states’ by taking Census 2011 as the base to calculate funds allocation by the 15th Finance Commission.

Some of the chief ministers highlighted the ills of demonetisation, “ill-drafted provisions” of the FRDI (Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance) Bill that has led to cash crunch and reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to subscribe to the spirit of “cooperative federalism” for better Centre-state relations.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged the PM to constitute a committee of the union government and some chief minister to formulate a blueprint of a ‘national debt waiver scheme for farmers’ in consultation with the states. Amarinder Singh said the NITI Aayog governing council should consider the issue of agricultural loan waiver at the national level on priority.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar criticised farm loan waiver as a "regressive step" and punched holes in the Modi government’s crop insurance scheme. He also said direct benefit transfer should replace the practice of cooking foods under the mid-day meal scheme.

At the meeting, which the PM chaired, each chief minister was allocated seven minutes to speak. Chief Ministers were to speak in accordance with the alphabetical order of the names of the states. Home Minister Rajnath Singh conducted the meeting.

When the Home Minister tapped the gravel at seven minutes, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who was the first to speak among the chief ministers, said his was a special state with special problems and he would take more time.

Naidu, whose party walked out of the BJP-led NDA coalition at the Centre in March, spoke for 20-minutes. He said the Centre “should provide the macro strategy and should not micro manage the schemes as is currently being done.”

The Andhra CM said states should be empowered with funds and freedom to implement schemes. “Cooperative federalism can be achieved only if states are equal partners in the development process,” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“Four years have passed since NITI Aayog came into being. It is time to reflect on its achievements,” Vijayan said, suggesting the Centre constitute a committee of chief ministers to look into the working of the NITI Aayog. The NITI Aayog was constituted by replacing the Planning Commission.

Vijayan said the implementation of GST “limited the freedom of states to raise financial resources”. He said Kerala, a consumption-oriented state, has witnessed substantial revenue losses. Vijayan and Amarinder Singh also said the development efforts of their respective states have suffered because of the changes in the funding patterns of centrally sponsored schemes.

Several opposition CMs, including Naidu, Vijayan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, said the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission have also created apprehensions. Naidu said 2011 Census as base year would end up penalizing performing states not just in terms of funds allocations, but also eventually in reduction of the numbers of their respective Lok Sabha seats.

Amarinder Singh said the Centre should identify certain national transformational programmes across key sectors of agriculture, education, health, water and urban governance. These programmes should be fully funded by the Centre with clear committed milestones and outcomes, he said. He sought central funds for Punjab’s irrigation needs and to meet the special requirements of its border areas.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao praised the PM’s work during his years as the Gujarat CM. He also supported the Andhra CM on convergence of agriculture with MGNREGA and for bringing agricultural input costs down. He demanded that activities allied to agriculture should be treated at part with agriculture and exempted from various taxes.

The Bihar CM supported Naidu’s demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, and said Bihar should also be granted the status. Kumar said farmers were not getting remunerative price for their produce and .. and "farm income is showing no signs of improvement" which was a "major challenge" for the government.

Kumar termed the increase in the share of states in pool of taxes to 42 per cent from 32 per cent merely a "compositional shift". He said the increase in revenue was negated to a large extent by reduction in Centre's allocation for centrally-planned and sponsored schemes.

On loan waiver, Kumar said: "This benefit is only limited to those farmers who have taken loan. Non-loanee and non-raiyat farmers, who are in large number, do not benefit from the scheme…I firmly believe that farmers should be given assistance through input subsidy. By doing so, we can reduce the total input cost of farmers and ensure higher actual returns.”

Naidu said the Centre has pulled back Rs 3.5 billion pertaining to backward areas. He said Rs 1.5 billion was for three aspirational districts identified in the state. He said that the Centre “in an unprecedented and unheard move, violating the principles of cooperative federalism, has taken back this amount of Rs 3.5 billion on February 15, 2018.”

Naidu said the BJP manifesto in 2014 had promised 10-years of special status for Andhra. He said the “people of Andhra feel resentful due to the breach of the promise” and the Centre taking back Rs 1.5 billion given to three aspiration districts.