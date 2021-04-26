Statsguru: 1 in 10 got a shot as India completes 100 days of vaccination

India completed 100 days of vaccination on Sunday. While achieving this land­mark, less than 2 per cent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated (chart 1), and less than one in ten people have received a shot. Vaccination began early in countries that lead today.

Israel has fu­l­ly vaccinated more than half of its pe­o­ple, and is followed by the US and the UK. In absolute terms, India stands out among the top five in the world. But it fares poorly in terms of population. Its injection-to-infection ratio is better than some European countries, but the latter ...