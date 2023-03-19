JUST IN
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's changing energy landscape
Anti-encroachment drive to recover state land will continue, says LG Sinha
Share of self-employed in urban areas rises post pandemic: NSO report
Statsguru: Six charts explain India's changing energy landscape

The industrial sector is the biggest consumer of electricity and accounted for 41 per cent of the 1,296,300 gigawatt hours of electricity consumed in India in 2021-22

India is consuming more energy with increasing economic activity. Energy consumption has jumped 30 per cent to 33,508 petajoules since 2012-13. However, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations’ Energy Statistics India 2023, report showed that growth has slowed after the pandemic. Overall energy consumption has barely risen since 2018-19 on an absolute basis. It used to go up by a tenth every three years.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 20:29 IST

