Statsguru: Where does India stand on Covid booster shots as cases rise

Analysis shows that by September 29, the country will cover 28.6 per cent of the eligible population of 796 million who will be due for the booster dose

StatsGuru | Vaccination | Coronavirus

Anoushka Sawhney & Ishaan Gera 
vaccination
The eligible population is calculated by estimating the number of people who had received the second dose at least six months ago

A fortnight ago, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar informed the Parliament that 40 million people in the country were unvaccinated for Covid-19. For the 18-plus age group, 90 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated, while among 15-17-year-olds, over two-thirds had received the second dose (chart 1).

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 06:10 IST

