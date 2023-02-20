JUST IN
Status check: 30% recovery in IBC so far, shows CareEdge data

For cases that have been resolved, creditors have continued to face a haircut of around 70 per cent of the admitted claims

Topics
IBC | IBC resolution | IBC review

Ruchika Chitravanshi 

gavel, IBC, Insolvency, bankruptcy, court, judgement, laws

The number of insolvency cases increased by 25 per cent year -on-year in October-December 2022, even though they were lower as compared to the pre-Covid period, according to a newsletter released by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board.

Recovery has been seeing a downward trend — from 43 per cent in April-June FY20 in the (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board) IBC to 30.4 per cent till third quarter of FY22 — according to an analysis by CareEdge.

For cases that have been resolved, creditors have continued to face a haircut of around 70 per cent of the admitted claims.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:13 IST

