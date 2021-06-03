Students will have results before admissions to colleges begin, says CBSE

-
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday, said that evaluation criteria for Class 12 students are under consideration and it would take up to two weeks to arrive at a final decision on how to grade students.
“If students are not satisfied with the evaluation process, then an option of re-exam will be available for them after COVID,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi was quoted as saying by ANI.
On Wednesday, the Centre cancelled Class 12 board examinations because of the public health risk amid the Covid-19 pandemic. CBSE as well as other state education boards will now come up with revised criteria for evaluating the academic performance of Class 12 students.
“We are making sure that students do not face any issues when it comes to results. Want to assure students they will have their results before admissions to higher universities begin,” Tripathi added.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court said it was happy to note that the government had cancelled the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari clarified that it will not give more time for the placement of objective criteria as many students will take admissions in colleges in India and abroad.
The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for the assessment of marks so that if anyone has objections, they can be dealt with.
The bench was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.
