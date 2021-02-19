DRDO conducts successful trials of anti-tank guided missile systems

The joint user trials for anti-tank guided missile systems, developed indigenously by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), have been carried out successfully in desert ranges on Friday.
The trials of Helina (Army Version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force Version) missile systems have been carried out from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Army and Air Force for the achievements.
"Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range," the ministry of defence said in a release.
"The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets. Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter" it said.
The Helinaand Dhruvastra are third generation, Lock on Before Launch (LOBL) fire and forget anti-tank guided missiles that can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.
The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour. It is one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. Now, the missile systems are ready for induction.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU