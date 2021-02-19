DRDO conducts successful trials of anti-tank guided missile systems

The joint user trials for anti-tank guided missile systems, developed indigenously by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), have been carried out successfully in desert ranges on Friday.

The trials of Helina (Army Version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force Version) missile systems have been carried out from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) platform.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Army and Air Force for the achievements.

"Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range," the said in a release.





"The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets. Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter" it said.

The Helinaand Dhruvastra are third generation, Lock on Before Launch (LOBL) fire and forget anti-tank guided missiles that can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour. It is one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. Now, the missile systems are ready for induction.