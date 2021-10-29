Sugar output pegged lower by 2.2% for 2021-22 season: ISMA

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Reporter 

Photo: Shutterstock

India's sugar production is pegged lower by 2.18 per cent to 30.5 million tonnes in the ongoing 2021-22 season, as a record 3.4 million tonnes of sugar will get diverted towards production of ethanol, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Thursday.
The country will need to continue exporting about 6 million tonnes of surplus sugar in the 2021-22 season (October-September), it added. Sugar output was at 31.18 million tonnes in the 2020-21 season.

First Published: Fri, October 29 2021.

