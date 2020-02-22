Suhasini Kejriwal's art witnesses life on the streets of Kolkata and Mumbai

A mechanic sitting on a tilted box, gesturing with one hand and holding a glass of tea in the other, is barely in the foreground. For, in a signature artwork of Suhasini Kejriwal, humans jostle for space with a multitude of objects.

Titled Break — a mix of acrylic paint, embroidery and digital print on canvas — the painting is part of a collection of 14 works that are on display at an exhibition in New Delhi. In a composition like Break, a pile of vehicle parts, tyres etc and buildings surrounding them leave no empty spaces. And with a sepia-toned work, there is no break ...