Supertech twin tower demolition to happen on Aug 21: Noida Authority to SC

The Noida Authority informed the on Friday that the Noida Twin Tower demolition will take place on August 21.

Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala heard the matter.

Supertech's twin towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida's Sector 93A will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 21.

The court was informed by the counsel appearing for Noida Authority that a status report was filed on what transpired since the last meeting. “One meeting was on June 7 and the other was on July 19,” they said.

The counsel also informed the court that Edifice Engineering assured that demolition will be on August 21, 2022, at 2.30 pm. “Resident Welfare Association Members have demanded a structural audit of the twin tower so that the demolition is safe,” they said.

The Noida authority had conducted a meeting on February 9 with representatives of district administration, fire department, electricity supply undertaking, police, traffic police, explosives department of Central government, Gas Authority of India Limited (which operates a major gas pipeline within 16 metres from the towers), and resident welfare associations of and the adjoining ATS Village complex to address the concerns of all stakeholders.

Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, will overlook the safe demolition of the tower. Amidst the demolition, there have been concerns about a dust storm.

The in May had extended the deadline till August 28 for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P Narasimha had then passed the order on an application filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) seeking an extension of the timeline of May 22 by three months till August 28 after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.

The counsel appearing for IRP for Supertech said that after the test blast conducted by Edifice Engineering it was found that the structure was stronger and more stable than it was expected.

Amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal also supported the application and said that even agency CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) which has been appointed by the top court to oversee the demolition exercise has also approved the extension of time.

The bench after considering the application and submission of amicus passed the order directing to complete the demolition of both the towers by August 28 and sought a status report.

On February 28, the Noida authority informed the top court that the work for the demolition of realty major Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald Court project, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms, has commenced.