Supreme Court asks centre for plan on oxygen supply, method of vaccination

The on Thursday sought a "national plan" on oxygen supply, essential drugs and vaccination, issuing a notice to the central government as India recorded 314,835 cases and over 2,000 deaths in a day.

"We want to see the national plan on this issue," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, according to NDTV.com.

"We want to know. In regard to the four issues of supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and we want to keep the power to declare lockout with the states," he said, according to the website.

Bobde said that at least six high courts are hearing matters pertaining to Covid-19 management, creating confusion and diversion, according to Hindustan Times.





"We wish to take suo motu cognisance of certain issues we find six High Courts - Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad. Now they are exercising their jurisdiction in best interest. But what is happening is some kind of confusion and diversion of resources."

The Indian Express reported this morning top private hospitals in Delhi like Max, Fortis, Apollo, and Sir Ganga Ram reached out to the Delhi government regarding depleting oxygen supplies.