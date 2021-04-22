Supreme Court asks centre for plan on oxygen supply, method of vaccination

-
ALSO READ
Match 14, SRH vs PBKS highlights: Hyderabad registers first win in IPL 2021
IPL 2021 Match 13, MI vs DC highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR highlights: Pat's heroics in vain; CSK win by 18 runs
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match-2 highlights: DC wins by 7 wickets; Dhawan shines
IPL 2021 Match 12 CSK vs RR highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 45 runs
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a "national plan" on oxygen supply, essential drugs and vaccination, issuing a notice to the central government as India recorded 314,835 cases and over 2,000 deaths in a day.
"We want to see the national plan on this issue," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, according to NDTV.com.
"We want to know. In regard to the four issues of supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and we want to keep the power to declare lockout with the states," he said, according to the website.
Bobde said that at least six high courts are hearing matters pertaining to Covid-19 management, creating confusion and diversion, according to Hindustan Times.
"We wish to take suo motu cognisance of certain issues we find six High Courts - Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad. Now they are exercising their jurisdiction in best interest. But what is happening is some kind of confusion and diversion of resources."
The Indian Express reported this morning top private hospitals in Delhi like Max, Fortis, Apollo, and Sir Ganga Ram reached out to the Delhi government regarding depleting oxygen supplies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU