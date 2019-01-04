Supreme Court defers hearing of Ram temple title suit till January 10

-
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of Ayodhya title suit case till January 10. The hearing did not see any arguments from both the sides.
The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.
It is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
"Further orders will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10 for fixing the date of hearing the matter," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said.
