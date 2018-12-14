Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking probe into Rafale aircraft deal

The on Friday dismissed public interest suits seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the Rafale aircraft deal between the Indian government and France’s Aviation. “There is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in Rafale deal,” the Court said.

The deal relates to the purchase of 36 fighter aircraft for an estimated Rs 580 billion by the defence ministry.

Saying there had been necessity of fighter aircraft and the country could not remain without fighter jets, the apex court mentioned that dealing with the pricing details of Rafale fighter jets was not its job.

Giving a clean chit of sorts to the government in the Rafale deal, the court said: “We find no reasons to interfere in procurement process for 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.” Noting that there was a need for induction of fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft like Rafale in the Indian Air Force fleet, the court questioned why nobody protested the procurement of the jets when the deal was finalised in September 2016.

On the issue of the offset partner, the said there was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism done to any private entity.

SC also said that it could not “compel the government to procure 126 or 36 fighter jets” and that it totally depended on the government’s decision.