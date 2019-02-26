Indian Air Force jets have crossed LoC, dropped payload in PoK, claims Pak

Pakistan army spokesperson on Tuesday claimed that the (IAF) had violated the (LoC).

In a tweet, Ghafoor claimed: "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow." [sic]

Ghafoor claimed that the Indian aircraft released payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage had been reported so far. CNN News18, however, said there might have been 200-300 casualties from the Pakistan side.

Pakistan's claim comes in the wake of tense relations between the two countries in the aftermath of the



The Indian defence ministry, meanwhile, said it had no information about Pakistani allegations that Indian aircraft violated Pakistani airspace, according to a Reuters news alert.

The IAF is yet to respond to these claims. However, CNBC tweeted citing government sources that multiple jets had crossed for the attack. An attempt was made to attack Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in

IAF sources told news agency ANI that at 3:30 am, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the and completely destroyed it. They dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps.

On Monday, a top Pakistan Army official had said that his country's armed forces were "fully prepared" for a befitting response to "any Indian aggression or misadventure".