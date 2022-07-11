Survey shows overwhelming support in favour of single use plastic ban

-
ALSO READ
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect: List of banned daily-use items
Imported paper straws to have cost implications, says food industry
Beverage firms scramble to import paper straws as plastic ban kicks in
About 200 brands register for EPR ahead of Single Use Plastic ban
FMCG companies' stand against paper straws fizzles out
-
As many as eighty-three per cent of the 176,000 people surveyed across Indian cities support the ban on single-use plastic, according to Public, a location-based social network application. However, 62.8 per cent of the respondents believe that the ban will cause some inconvenience to their day-to-day lives.
A ban on the use of single-use plastics was notified by the Union Environment Ministry in August 2021 and came into effect on July 1. In less than a week, the ban has done away with disposable plastics like straws, cutlery, earbuds, cigarette packs, and plastic sticks for balloons among many others.
According to the Public app, 83.06 per cent respondents said that they want to see their country soar with the newly implemented decision and are willing to “change their lives” for the betterment of the society.
“Although some environmentally-safe products come at a premium and switching to alternatives seem to be a task, Indians are ready to bear it. Close to 80 per cent of Indians are willing to switch to environmentally safe products to protect the environment,” the survey showed
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU