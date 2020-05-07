JUST IN
Tamil Nadu reports 580 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday, total reaches 5,409
Business Standard

Survivors of Vizag gas disaster more vulnerable to Covid-19, say experts

Covid-19 deaths among victims of the gas tragedy in Bhopal have set the alarm bells ringing among health experts.

Jyoti Mukul  |  New Delhi 

The gas leak at LG Polymer unit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has raised concerns over its impact at a time when the country is battling Covid-19.

Covid-19 deaths among victims of the gas tragedy in Bhopal — where on December 3, 1984, nearly 40 tonnes of methyl isocyanate leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant, killing 8,000 people within 48 hours — have set the alarm bells ringing among health experts. They have warned that the styrene gas leak in the Visakhapatnam facility would expose locals to infections that they might pick up both from a ...

First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 22:24 IST

