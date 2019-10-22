T K Pandey appointed new disinvestment secy; Ashok Malik advisor to MEA

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a 1987 batch IAS of the Odisha cadre, has been named the new secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).

Meanwhile, Ashok Malik, fellow at Observer Research Foundation, has been appointed the policy advisor in the Pandey will replace Anil Kumar Khachi, who will return to his parent cadre of Himachal Pradesh on personal grounds with immediate effect, said a statement by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Last week, ACC had assigned Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty the additional responsibility of Dipam after Khachi went on leave from October 19. The appointment assumes importance since the Centre has set a target of Rs 1.05 trillion from for this financial year. Only Rs 12,357.49 crore has been realised.

Some disinvestments, including strategic sale of BPCL, are on the cards. The Cabinet has okayed the new policy to make Dipam as the nodal department for

In other reshuffle, Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, who is the special secretary of power, was promoted as secretary. He will succeed Subhash Chandra Garg when he retires this month end.