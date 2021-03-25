Tamil Nadu adds 1,779 new Covid-19 cases, tests 80,761

Tamil Nadu added 1,779 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Of the new cases, 664 are from Chennai. The neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu added 162 new cases, Thiruvallur (89) Kancheepuram (63)

Coimbatore (153 new cases), Thanjavur (108) Madurai (43) and Salem (45) are other districts that reported a rise.

Across the state, 80,761 people were tested on Thursday, 1,027 patients discharged and 11 people have died.

Total number of cases stands at 8,73,219, while 8,50,091 people were discharged and 12,641 people died due to Covid.