Tamil Nadu adds 2,817 new Covid cases on Thursday, 1,053 from Chennai

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,817 new Covid cases on Thursday, of which 1,053 cases are from Chennai.
Across the state 19 people have died due to Covid, according to the State Health Department.
The State which is heading to the polls on April 6, seeing a spike across the State.
Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu reported 258 new cases, Thiruvallur (158), Kancheepuram (115), Other districts which have seen spike in the new cases include Coimbatore (280 cases), Thanjavur (113), Tirunelveli and Tirupur reported 60 new cases each, Thiruvarur (51) among others.
Across the State 85,331 persons were tested today, while 1,634 patients were discharged.
Total number of cases in the State stood at 8,89,490 cases, while 8,59,709 people were discharged and 12,738 people have died.
