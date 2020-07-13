JUST IN
Pfizer, BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccines get US FDA's 'fast track' status

Tamil Nadu adds 4,328 new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 142,798

According to the state health separtment, Chennai reported 1,140 new cases.

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

A health worker arranges swab samples on a tray for Covid-19 test at a medical camp, during Unlock 2.0, in Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported 4,328 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While the number of cases is rising in other districts, Chennai has witnessed a drop in the number of new cases in the recent past.

According to the state health separtment, Chennai reported 1,140 new cases.

While 3,035 others, who tested positive earlier and were admitted to hospital were discharged on Monday, 66 patients succumbed to the disease.

Other districts which saw a spike in numbers include Madurai- 464 cases, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur - over 300 cases, Chengalpet- 219. Number of cases in districts including Kanyakumari, Ranipet, Salem, Theni, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram and others are over 100.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 142,798 in the state. While 92,567 people have been cured and discharged, 2,032 people have died in the state till now.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government extended the ban on public transport run by government and private operators across the state till July 31, in its attempt to contain the spread of the pandemic.
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 18:25 IST

