Tamil Nadu adds 4,496 new Covid-19 cases, total number of cases at 151,820

added 4,496 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 151,820.

Of the 4,496 new cases, 1,291 were reported in Chennai. Madurai reported, 341 new cases, while Chennai's neighbouring district of Thiruvallur and Tuticorin in Southern reported over 250 cases.

Other districts including Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Ramnad, Sivagangai, Thiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar reported more than a 100 cases.





According to the state health department, 39,715 persons were tested, while 5,000 patients were cured and discharged. This was the largest number of patients to be dischared so far and took the total number of recovered patients to 100,000.

The state also reported 68 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases in now stands at 151,820. While 102,310 patients have been discharged, 2,167 people have succumbed to the disease.