Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 937,487; over 28,000 new cases in 24 hours
Total number of Covid-19 cases in India now at 937,487. Maharashtra has 267,665 cases, Delhi 115,346, and Tamil Nadu 147,324.
Healthcare workers collect swab samples from people residing at a slum area for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded nearly 29,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total number of Covid-19 cases to 937,487. With over 550 deaths on Tuesday, the country's death toll has now reached 24,315. In the wake of increasing number of coronavirus cases, a total lockdown is to be imposed in Bihar from 16 to 31 July.
Coronavirus world update: The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported another record single-day increase of over 230,000 in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
As many as 13,454,451 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. While more than 7,846,427 have recovered, 581,118 have died, according to Worldometer.
Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It recorded over 65,000 cases in a day to take its total to 3,545,077 coronavirus cases; its death toll stands at 139,143. The US is followed by Brazil, which has 1,931,204 cases and 74,262 deaths. and India (937,487 cases, 24,315 deaths).
