Tamil Nadu adds 5,697 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 514,208

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30, but with some relaxations
Tamil Nadu adds 5,996 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 409,238
Tamil Nadu adds 3,965 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, total now at 1,34,226
Tamil Nadu adds 2,710 new coronavirus cases in highest single-day spike
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 4,000 crore special assistance from Centre
-
Tamil Nadu reported 5,697 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases include 989 from Chennai alone.
According to the State Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 78,711 persons were tested and 5735 patients were discharged across the state.
The total number of cases in the state now stands at 514,208, while 458,900 patients have been cured and discharged.
Sixty eight new deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 8,502.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU