Covid-19 pandemic pushed 37 million into extreme poverty: Gates Foundation
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu adds 5,697 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 514,208

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 514,208, while 458,900 patients have been cured and discharged

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, at the Darya ganj area in New Delhi on Mond

Tamil Nadu reported 5,697 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases include 989 from Chennai alone.

According to the State Health Department, in the last 24 hours, 78,711 persons were tested and 5735 patients were discharged across the state.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 514,208, while 458,900 patients have been cured and discharged.

Sixty eight new deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 8,502.
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 18:26 IST

