Tamil Nadu adds 867 new Covid cases in 24 hours

New Covid cases in Chennai have crossed 300-mark in the span of 24 hours after many weeks to touch 352. Total number of new cases reported in on Tuesday was 867.

Across the state 64,006 people were tested for coronavirus, according to the State Health Department. After Chennai the highest number of cases reported were at Chengalpattu (86), Coimbatore (81), Thiruvallur (55), Thanajavur (51), Kancheepuram (23) and others. It may be noted, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Thirvallur are the neighbouring districts of Chennai.

561 patients were discharged and five people have died due to Covid in the last 24 hours

Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 8,61,429, while 8,43,423 got discharged and 12,556 deaths have been reported till now across the state.