Business Standard

Tamil Nadu allows statewide public transportation from September 7

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu buses
File photo of a bus in Tamil Nadu. Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Tamil Nadu has decided to allow statewide public transportation from September 7.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that in view of requests from the general public, inter-district bus services in the state would be allowed from September 7 onwards with a standard operating procedure (SoP) in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The government had earlier allowed intra-district bus services, but private bus operators refused to ply their vehicles citing unviability. They had demanded inter-district services in order to make their operations viable, the government said in a statement.

Palaniswami also announced the resumption of passenger trains within the state, along with Chennai Metro, from September 7.
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 19:36 IST

