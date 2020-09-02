Tamil Nadu allows statewide public transportation from September 7

-
Tamil Nadu has decided to allow statewide public transportation from September 7.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that in view of requests from the general public, inter-district bus services in the state would be allowed from September 7 onwards with a standard operating procedure (SoP) in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
The government had earlier allowed intra-district bus services, but private bus operators refused to ply their vehicles citing unviability. They had demanded inter-district services in order to make their operations viable, the government said in a statement.
Palaniswami also announced the resumption of passenger trains within the state, along with Chennai Metro, from September 7.
