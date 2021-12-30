Tamil Nadu appoints Sivarajah Ramanathan as Tansim CEO

-
The government of Tamil Nadu has appointed Sivarajah Ramanathan, an IT and social entrepreneur, as the new chief executive officer of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (Tansim)
Tansim, also known as Startup TN, works towards making Tamil Nadu an innovation-driven economy. Tansim’s mission is to be the driving force for startups and to build a strong, viable and vibrant start-up ecosystem that creates employment and develops economic growth.
Ramanathan developed and managed a community platform for building the startup ecosystem in Tier II & III cities of Tamil Nadu, institutionalizing mentoring and investment tie ups with established enterprises, angel investors and startups across Tamil Nadu. He is expected to take charge as CEO in the first week of January 2022.
