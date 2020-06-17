Tamil Nadu CM's private secretary Damodharan dies due to Covid-19

Chief Minister K Palaniswami's private secretary B J Damodharan died today due to Covid-19.

Damodharan tested positive for and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE



However, he succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

Condoling the death, Palaniswami expressed his grief to the breaved family. Palaniswami also said a government job will be given to a family member of the deceased.