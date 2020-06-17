JUST IN
Tamil Nadu CM's private secretary Damodharan dies due to Covid-19

Palaniswami says government job will be given to a family member of the deceased

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

He succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's private secretary B J Damodharan died today due to Covid-19.

Damodharan tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for treatment.

However, he succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

Condoling the death, Palaniswami expressed his grief to the breaved family. Palaniswami also said a government job will be given to a family member of the deceased.
