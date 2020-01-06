Tamil Nadu demands Rs 563 crore tourism development package from Centre

After the coastal town of Mamallapuram witnessed India and China resolving to begin a new era of cooperation last year, the Tamil Nadu government has sent a proposal of Rs 563.50 crore tourism development package to the Centre.

In his customary address in the first session of the new year, Governor Banwarilal Purohit informed the state assembly that he has urged the Centre to accord speedy approval for the proposal sent by the state.

A two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping was held in Mamallapuram in October last year.

"Prime Minister promised a tourism development package for Mahabalipuram and a proposal for Rs 563.50 crore has been prepared and sent to the Central government for approval.," the governor said.

During the Summit, it was also decided that Fujian province and Quanzhou city in China will establish sister state/province and city relations with Tamil Nadu and Chennai," he added.

As a follow-up, a high-level Chinese delegation also visited Chennai recently.