Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Aug 31, announces fresh restrictions

The government on Thursday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till August 31.



The government has announced fresh restrictions and relaxations, a day after the Chief Minister held a meeting with all district collectors.



CM Edappadi K Palaniswami said the decision was taken after series of discussions and reviews.



"All educational institutions, theatres, gyms, shopping malls, swimming pools, beaches, tourist places will remain shut. All e-commerce deliveries are being allowed in Chennai. E-pass mandatory to travel between districts in TN and inter-State travel," according to the state government release.



Metro and other train services will continue to remain shut. International flights, except the ones that are allowed by the Center under Vande Bharat mission, will not be operated.



All private offices, industrial establishments and export-oriented units can function with 75% strength. Earlier it was 50 per cent.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate between 6 am and 7 pm, but with only 50 per cent occupancy. Parcel services will be allowed till 9 pm. Working hours of fruits and vegetables shops have been extended for one more hour to 7 pm. Earlier, it was between 6 am and 6 pm.



The state administration said Section 144, which restricts more than five people to gather, will continue.