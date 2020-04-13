JUST IN
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown to April 30, all curbs to remain in force

Chief Minister K Palaniswami says decision was based on recommendation of an expert group and taken at the cabinet meeting held on April 11

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Health workers disinfecting streets in Tamil Nadu | File photo
Health workers disinfecting streets in Tamil Nadu | File photo

Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown till April 30 and said all existing restrictions would continue. The decision was announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami today.

He said the decision was based on the recommendations made by an expert group and was taken at the cabinet meeting held on April 11.

He also said rice and one kg of sugar, oil and dal will be given free of cost in May to ration card-holders.

Palaniswami said Rs 1,000 will be paid to construction workers and members of various sectoral welfare boards. Migrant workers will be issued 15 kg of rice, and one kg each of dal and cooking oil free of cost.

The CM said his Government has made arrangement with Telemedicine Society of India for people to post their queries and seek clarifications on Covid related issues.
First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 17:06 IST

