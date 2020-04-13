Tamil Nadu extends lockdown to April 30, all curbs to remain in force

Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown till April 30 and said all existing restrictions would continue. The decision was announced by Chief Minister today.

He said the decision was based on the recommendations made by an expert group and was taken at the cabinet meeting held on April 11.

He also said rice and one kg of sugar, oil and dal will be given free of cost in May to ration card-holders.





Palaniswami said Rs 1,000 will be paid to construction workers and members of various sectoral welfare boards. Migrant workers will be issued 15 kg of rice, and one kg each of dal and cooking oil free of cost.

The CM said his Government has made arrangement with Telemedicine Society of India for people to post their queries and seek clarifications on Covid related issues.