Tamil Nadu orders closure of schools due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Amid rise in new Covid-19 cases in the state, Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9,10 and 11 from March 22 till further orders.

The state administration said the online classes will continue.

After 80 days, the number of new Covid-19 cases per day crossed 1,000 on Friday to touch 1,087 in Tamil Nadu, of which 421 are from Chennai. The number of active cases in the state stood at 6,690, while total positive cases were 8,64,450.

Across the state 73,201 samples were tested while 610 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Nine people died on Friday due to Covid taking the number of total deaths to 12,582 till now.