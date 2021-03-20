Tamil Nadu orders closure of schools due to rise in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Country gears up for festivities amid pandemic
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
Major urban areas see double-digit decline in new Covid-19 cases
-
Amid rise in new Covid-19 cases in the state, Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9,10 and 11 from March 22 till further orders.
The state administration said the online classes will continue.
After 80 days, the number of new Covid-19 cases per day crossed 1,000 on Friday to touch 1,087 in Tamil Nadu, of which 421 are from Chennai. The number of active cases in the state stood at 6,690, while total positive cases were 8,64,450.
Across the state 73,201 samples were tested while 610 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.
Nine people died on Friday due to Covid taking the number of total deaths to 12,582 till now.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU